PPG unveils PPG NOVAGUARD 810 ER for marine markets

PPG has unveiled the U.S. and Canadian launch of PPG NOVAGUARD® 810 ER, which protects fuel tanks, ballast tanks, and the internal and external superstructures of tugs and barges. The high-performance product’s one-coat, direct-to-metal formulation delivers very fast application times and faster return to service after coating, with touch-ups possible using a thin-film epoxy.

The PPG NOVAGUARD 810 ER coating is a two-component, solvent-free, amine rapid-cured novolac epoxy coating. It offers a true high build (20-40 mils) with superior edge retention and a smooth finish for easy cleaning and inspection. The applicator-friendly coating allows single-coat coverage to a wet film thickness of more than 50 mils without curtaining, sagging or running.

