PPG releases new flexible, passive fire protection coating

PPG has launched PPG PITT-CHARÂ® NX, its most advanced passive fire protection coating.

× Expand The unique flexibility of PPG PITT-CHARÂ® NX resists cracking.

PPG PITT-CHAR NX epoxy intumescent coating offers reduced coating thickness, lower weight and faster application, while providing outstanding strength and durability thanks to PPG's uniquely flexible technology.

An intumescent coating system designed to protect against the most severe hydrocarbon hazards including pool fires, jet fires and explosions, PPG PITT-CHAR NX is ideally suited to both onshore and offshore environments in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

For more information, visit www.ppg.com or call (888) 977-4762.