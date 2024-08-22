PPG launches PPG PITT-THERM 909 spray-on insulation coating for oil and gas, infrastructure industries

PPG announced the launch of PPG PITT-THERM® 909 spray-on insulation coating.

This silicone-based coating is designed for high-heat environments in the oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical and other critical infrastructure industries, where it provides improved safety, asset protection and operational efficiency compared to traditional thermal insulative materials.

Conventional waterborne acrylic or epoxy-based SOI coatings cannot be used on equipment operating above 350 F (177 C). Silicone-based PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating offers much greater temperature resistance; thermal testing shows that it endures continuous and cyclic temperatures as high as 500 F, and by reducing heat transfer, external surfaces remain safe to touch at up to 310 F, significantly reducing the risk of burns.

Application testing of PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating has also shown that fewer coats are necessary compared to traditional SOI coatings, providing operational efficiency benefits for customers. It can be applied in thicknesses of up to 250 mils (6.35 mm) per coat and depending on the specific application requirements, only one or two coats are needed, substantially cutting down the time and cost of the insulation process. Despite the reduced number of layers, it can achieve a higher total coating thickness of up to 500 mils and cure times are comparable to competing products.

Application to both hot and cold substrates is also viable, allowing assets to remain in service during application – a significant advantage over traditional methods that require operational shutdowns.

“PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating represents our team’s ongoing commitment to advancing industry standards through innovation,” said Bill Pernice, PPG global segment director, oil and gas, Protective and Marine Coatings. “This solution tackles the industry’s long-standing challenges by delivering high heat resistance and water-repelling properties, elevating safety and performance in demanding environments.”

PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating also addresses critical challenges of traditional mechanical insulation systems, notably their susceptibility to moisture absorption and corrosion under insulation. Water-repellent PPG Pitt-Therm 909 has demonstrated exceptional corrosion resistance in rigorous testing. Results show that it is an optimal solution for CUI prevention for reduced maintenance costs, operational shutdowns and safety incidents.

PPG Pitt-Therm 909 coating, available in the United States and Canada, meets requirements for the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) E84 Class A fire rating.