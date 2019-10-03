PPG introduces PPG AQUAPON® WB EP ultra-low-VOC epoxy coating

The PPG AQUAPON® WB EP water-based epoxy coating.

PPG has launched the PPG AQUAPON® WB EP water-based epoxy coating featuring a fast-drying, ultralow- VOC formulation. This newest product in the PPG AQUAPON line is designed for high-traffic interior spaces that face significant wear and tear and require easy maintenance and low odor.

Representing the next-generation in water-based technology, PPG AQUAPON WB EP epoxy coating has 26 grams of VOCs per liter. This is approximately a 90-percent reduction in VOCs from previous PPG AQUAPON products and better than most competitive low- VOC epoxy coatings. The coating also dries in as little as six hours, shortening the time required for maintenance.

For more information, visit www.ppg.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].