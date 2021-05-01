PPG debuts PPG HI-TEMP 1027™ HD coating for CUI applications

The PPG HI-TEMP 1027™ HD coating.

PPG recently made the North American introduction of the PPG HI-TEMP 1027™ HD coating, a next-generation, ambient-cure coating engineered for challenging CUI conditions.

A high-build product that offers dry film thickness of 10-12 mils in a one-coat application, PPG HI-TEMP 1027 HD coating provides excellent protection against corrosion on pipes, vessels and construction parts when plants are in operation. The highly durable coating is formulated to withstand severe temperature cycles from -320 degrees Fahrenheit to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit and resists dry exposure with intermittent temperature peaks of up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com/ppg-hi-temp-1027HD or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].