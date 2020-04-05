PPG AQUAPON WB EP meets multiple criteria for LEED credits

PPG recently unveiled its PPG AQUAPON WB EP waterborne epoxy coating, which has an ultra-low VOC formulation (26g/L), is eligible to help building owners, architects and specifiers obtain LEED points in several categories.

The PPG AQUAPON® WB EP waterborne epoxy coating.

Using PPG AQUAPON WB EP in interior coating applications can help a project qualify for building product disclosure and optimization credits. Based on third-party reviews of its environmental lifecycle impacts, PPG AQUAPON WB EP has received an environmental product declaration for its use as a flooring coating. This declaration quantifies the product's environmental impacts and affirms they are below the industry average for floor coatings in at least three of six categories. PPG AQUAPON WB EP coating also qualifies for low-emitting materials credits.

