PMC business launches virtual tech service tool

While social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines have changed customer interactions, PPG’s protective and marine coatings (PMC) business has launched a new way to provide the expert service customers have come to expect, while maintaining a safe working environment.

Through VirtualTECH, PMC customers can now meet with PPG technical service team members for a one-on-one, “onsite” visit. The simple to use, virtual tool allows customers to schedule a remote appointment with a PMC technical service representative.

PPG technical service experts remain committed to customers during the COVID-19 crisis through VirtualTECH, a new technical service tool. This service is available only in the U.S. and Canada.

“While the current pandemic restricts our technical service team from providing in-person support, our customers can continue to rely on PPG to provide the same level of service and guidance to ensure their success,” said Scott Doering, PPG sales director, protective and marine coatings, U.S. “We understand that our customers continue to have questions and product needs. Now, the VirtualTECH tool connects us with our valued customers to define the best PPG solutions for their asset protection needs.”

Customers can use VirtualTECH to discuss a variety of topics including project start-ups, routine project inspections, troubleshooting and best practices. During the appointments, PMC technical service team members can virtually assess projects to assist with product selection, data sheets, spec development and review, applications and surface prep and more.

For more information visit info.ppgpmc.com/PPGVirtualTECH.