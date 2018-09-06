Pepperl+Fuchs introduces new Bebco® 7500 Series

Pepper+Fuchs' Bebco® 7500 Series purge and pressurization system.

Pepperl+Fuchs has introduced an advanced Bebco EPS® purge and pressurization system, designed for Class I or II/Div. 2 and Zone 2/22 locations. This innovative and compact manual or automatic system delivers all the features needed for reliable hazardous location protection within a small, streamlined solution.

The 7500 series Ex pzc/Type Z purge and pressurization system can be fully automatic or manual, and purges a common enclosure of hazardous gas or dust to maintain positive pressure. It effectively reduces the classification within the protected enclosure to a nonhazardous area. The 7500 carries ATEX and IECEx certifications and is UL listed. It operates within an extremely small footprint of only 5.8 inches by 3.8 inches by 1.9 inches.

