Pepperl+Fuchs' ecom presents the Tab-Ex® 02

ecom, a Pepperl+Fuchs brand, recently released the Tab-Ex® 02.

The Pepperl+Fuchs brand ecom has introduced the successor to its groundbreaking Tab-Ex® tablet series: the Tab-Ex 02, based on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2. The new tablet combines high performance with innovative applications, such as augmented reality. With the Tab- Ex 02, the mobile user can communicate in real time -- any time, anywhere -- as well as remotely collect and retrieve data, parameter, and information.

The Tab-Ex 02 is ideally suited for Industrial Internet of Things-capable applications and simplifies data exchange with site control and data acquisition/distributed control systems, enterprise resource planning systems (Systems, Applications and Products (SAP), IBM Maximo), project management systems and computer-aided system planning. As a compact lightweight tablet, it is the ideal companion for a wide range of tasks, such as inventory, material tracking, maintenance, and supply chain and asset management.

For more information, visit www. ecom-ex.com or call (330) 425-3555.