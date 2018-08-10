Peinemann's TimerBox encounters blocked tubes

Peinemann's TimerBox.

The new pneumatic TimerBox from Peinemann Equipment brings a great number of benefits for both the operator and for longer nozzle life. The patented design, which is fully air-operated, gives the operator full control of the inward movement of flex hoses inside the tubes. These "oscillation" movements are proven to give much better cleaning results as they keep attacking the contamination. The added bonus is the longer life of the nozzle and less fatigue with the operators. The TimerBox is easy to install and will fit both new and existing remote control units. The TimerBox is incredibly easy to use since it only has two timer switches and a simple on/off switch. The TimerBox is an ideal "powerhouse" when encountering blocked tubes and even comes with ATEX certification.

