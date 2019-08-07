ParkUSA's StormTrooper® is 2019 New Product of the Year

ParkUSA's StormTrooper® was recently selected as Environmental Protection's 2019 Product of the Year. The StormTrooper HMI is part of the StormTrooper product family of patented technology designed to intercept free oil, grease, total suspended solids, debris and other pollutants found in stormwater that washes directly into the stormwater drainage system and can accommodate fuel spills up to 3,800 gallons.

The StormTrooper system is to intercept free oils and sediments from stormwater runoff and retain them for periodic removal. Each system is designed for a rated flow rate capacity. The StormTrooper utilizes engineered bypass features to handle excessive flows, permitting only the design flow through the interceptor while bypassing high flows to the storm sewer.

For more information, visit www. parkusa.com or call (888) 611-7275.