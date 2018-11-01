Terydon releases Recall feature upgrade for tube bundle cleaning

Terydon Inc. recently released its latest upgrade to its Lunch Box Wireless Control in the Recall feature for tube bundle cleaning. As the name implies, the operator can now load a previously performed cleaning job on the touch-screen tablet control and activate a 100-percent automated clean of the tube bundle. By a simple press-and hold of a button, the hands-free cleaning device will activate the high-pressure water, feed and retract the lances, accurately navigate to each tube to be cleaned and generate a summary report upon completion.

For more information, visit www.terydon.com or contact product support at sales@terydon.com.

