New WJTA waterjetting safety video

The second edition of WJTA’s popular waterjetting safety video is available now.

The 30-minute safety video covers both manual and robotic waterjetting systems and applications, including:

  • Waterjet Systems and General Components
  • Pressure and Flow
  • General Safety
  • Confined Spaces
  • Protective Gear
  • Team Coordination
  • System Setup
  • Personal Responsibility/Safety Measures
  • Shotgunning
  • Flex Lancing, Rigid Lancing, Moleing
  • Dump Valve Setup and Troubleshooting
  • Automated and Robotic Equipment

Order your updated video through the online store or call +1-314-241-1445.

WJTA members save $50 off the regular price for single copies of the new safety video and save even more on bulk orders. Make sure your membership is current or join now. Call +1-314-241-1445 or email Becky at wjta-imca@wjta.org.

Tags

Featured White Papers