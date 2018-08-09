New WJTA waterjetting safety video

The 30-minute safety video covers both manual and robotic waterjetting systems and applications, including:
- Waterjet Systems and General Components
- Pressure and Flow
- General Safety
- Confined Spaces
- Protective Gear
- Team Coordination
- System Setup
- Personal Responsibility/Safety Measures
- Shotgunning
- Flex Lancing, Rigid Lancing, Moleing
- Dump Valve Setup and Troubleshooting
- Automated and Robotic Equipment
Order your updated video through the online store or call +1-314-241-1445.
WJTA members save $50 off the regular price for single copies of the new safety video and save even more on bulk orders. Make sure your membership is current or join now. Call +1-314-241-1445 or email Becky at wjta-imca@wjta.org.
