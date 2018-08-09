New WJTA waterjetting safety video

The 30-minute safety video covers both manual and robotic waterjetting systems and applications, including:

Waterjet Systems and General Components

Pressure and Flow

General Safety

Confined Spaces

Protective Gear

Team Coordination

System Setup

Personal Responsibility/Safety Measures

Shotgunning

Flex Lancing, Rigid Lancing, Moleing

Dump Valve Setup and Troubleshooting

Automated and Robotic Equipment

Order your updated video through the online store or call +1-314-241-1445.

WJTA members save $50 off the regular price for single copies of the new safety video and save even more on bulk orders. Make sure your membership is current or join now. Call +1-314-241-1445 or email Becky at wjta-imca@wjta.org.