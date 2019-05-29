New Ingersoll Rand ATEX-certified impacts and drills meet operator safety needs

The new portfolio of Ingersoll Rand® ATEX-certified impact wrenches and drills includes seven heavy-duty pneumatic tools for use in hazardous atmospheres. These ergonomically optimized tools are built with premium components to stand up to harsh environments and reduce the risk of sparks. Operators can use the tools for specialized applications in the marine, shipping, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, petrochemical and construction industries and in other production or processing areas where hazardous atmospheres can occur.

The Ingersoll Rand ATEX-certified portfolio of industrial tools includes:

1/2” 2131PEX: An impact wrench featuring the Ingersoll Rand twin hammer impact mechanism to deliver control and precise delivery of power and speed.

3/4’’ 2925RBP1TiEX: This impact wrench features the Ingersoll Rand twin hammer impact mechanism, a titanium hammer case and a corrosion preventative treatment on internal parts. Operators can easily alternate the motor between forward and reverse for maximum torque during fastening applications.

1’’ 3940B2TiEX, 3942B2TiEX and 1 1/2’’ 3955B2TiEX: These impact wrenches are specifically designed for oil and gas, power generation and other demanding industries and delivers up to 5,000 foot-pounds of maximum reverse torque. The high-performance motor package includes a 7-vane rotor and bronze end plates for maximum durability.

1/2’’ 7803RAKCEX and 3/8’’ 7802RAKCEX: These reversible drills deliver 500 RPM and 0.50 hp (0.38 kW) of power and feature a quiet design, reversible motors and keyless chuck.

Ingersoll Rand’s broad portfolio of ATEX-certified industrial impacts and drills offers one of the most extensive torque ranges on the market. Torque ranges from 600 foot-pounds to 5,000 foot-pounds. Additional features of the tools include:

ATEX Ex h IIA T6 Gb X and ISO 80079-36 certification ratings.

Titanium hammer case is lightweight, durable and corrosion resistant for offshore applications.

Pressure-fed lubrication system that delivers grease on the impacting jaws, increasing durability and decreasing necessary maintenance.

The new impacts and drills join Ingersoll Rand’s suite of spark-resistant industrial solutions that include the W5133P-C1D2 and W5153-C1D2 cordless impact wrenches that conform to UL and CSA standards. The ELK Series Electric Chain Hoist and KMX Series Manual Hoist are available with ATEX certifications for safe operation in hazardous atmospheres.

The ATEX (Atmosphères Explosibles) Directive 2014/34/EU1 is the European Regulatory Framework for the manufacture, installation and use of equipment in explosive atmospheres. It defines the essential health and safety requirements for equipment and protective systems.

International Standard Organization 80079-362 specifies requirements for design and manufacture of non-electrical mechanical equipment intended for use explosive atmospheres.

For more information about Ingersoll Rand Power Tools ATEX-certified tools, visit IRtools.com/ATEX.