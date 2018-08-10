New book, 'Leading Clarity,' introduces new business hierarchy

"Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance" by Brad Deutser.

Brad Deutser, president and CEO of Deutser, provides a framework and methodologies in his first book, "Leading Clarity: The Breakthrough Strategy to Unleash People, Profit and Performance," to help align, focus and drive organizational performance through clarity. Informed by in-depth research conducted by Deutser's team -- as well as decades of work with leaders from Fortune 500, public and privately held companies, including many in the industrial services and energy industry as well as entrepreneurs -- "Leading Clarity" introduces the secrets of Deutser's methodology for creating clarity and helping leaders navigate chaos, uncertainty and ambiguity inherent to today's business environment.

With "Leading Clarity," Deutser is sharing the secrets of his proven process for driving performance, engagement and safety. These powerful principles and stories of how to put them to work teach how to leverage the exponential impact of clarity.

