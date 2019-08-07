MELTRIC unveils new hazardous location device

MELTRIC's upgraded Zone 2 DS200.

MELTRIC's upgraded Zone 2 DS200 is the company's latest addition to its expanded line of hazardous location plugs and receptacles. The enhanced DS200 is now rated for applications up to 600VAC and includes horsepower (hp) ratings from 40 hp to 100 hp, depending on voltage. Also available is an upgraded six-pilot configuration. The upgraded six-pilot configuration is also available on the Zone 2 hazardous location DR250.

The DS200 hazardous location device is CSA listed for Class I, Division 2, Groups ABCD, T6 Class I, Zone 2, IIC. Product features include Type 4X environmental ratings and a standard screw-type locking pawl to prevent accidental connection or disconnection.

For more information, visit www. meltric.com or call (414) 433-2721.