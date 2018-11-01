MATCOR by BrandSafway earns patent for Iron Gopher®

MATCOR, a BrandSafway company, recently earned a design patent for its Iron Gopher®, a linear anode designed to prevent corrosion through cathodic protection in horizontal directional drilling (HDD) applications. With a braided stainless steel jacket for linear anode protection during installation and a built-in pulling loop for connecting to the drilling head, the Iron Gopher provides approximately 200-percent more pulling strength than traditional anodes used in HDD applications.

It is available in standard and dual-end models, which can both be connected to a DC power source for active cathodic protection with a current. The standard model is used for most cathodic methods, such as roads, streams and property crossings, and the dual-end model is typically used under tank operations or anywhere it is not possible to connect both ends of the linear anode.

For more information, visit www.matcor.com/products/matcor-iron-gopher.