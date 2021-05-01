LiquidFrameworks unveils new FX DataGuide module

LiquidFrameworks’ FX DataGuide captures more data in the field.

LiquidFrameworks has developed a new module for the FieldFX product suite: FX DataGuide. FX DataGuide captures more data in the field than ever before. This module provides guided, complex, field form completion online or offline from the internet.

FX DataGuide is the newest offering to the FieldFX product suite, which is the primary enabler of digital transformation for companies in the energy industry. FieldFX is a cloud-based mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs, field tickets and invoices, along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports.

For more information, visit www.liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.