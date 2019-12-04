LiquidFrameworks makes enhancements to FX EAM module

LiquidFrameworks has made significant enhancements to its FX EAM module.

LiquidFrameworks has made significant enhancements to its enterprise asset management module, FX EAM. FX EAM is designed to enhance capital asset management by providing intelligence that allows for increased equipment reliability, systematic preventative maintenance and efficient regulatory compliance. Recognizing its customers' needs for enhanced inventory management and tiered preventative maintenance schedules, LiquidFrameworks has built additional functionality into the module.

"Listening to our customers has always been our top priority and primary roadmap, so we can continuously improve FieldFX to best meet their needs," said Matt Danna, senior director of product strategy for LiquidFrameworks. "Our customers require robust functionality around asset management, inventory management and procurement. As a result, we have enhanced our FX EAM module to meet these needs."

