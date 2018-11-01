Lifting Gear Hire enhances load cell fleet with Straightpoint units

Lifting Gear Hire (LGH) is upgrading its load cell fleet with Straightpoint’s (SP’s) Radiolink plus units up to 220,000 pounds in capacity.

Lifting Gear Hire is upgrading its load cell fleet with Straightpoint's Radiolink plus units.

The Radiolink plus is capable of both weighing and dynamic load monitoring for many applications.

The order from LGH will be delivered over a 2-3 year period, ultimately resulting in 23 LGH lifting equipment rental facilities in the U.S. and Canada exclusively stocking the SP product.

LGH will take a variety of models, including standard long-range (2,300 feet or 700 meters) wireless versions and a number of Bluetooth units, predominantly for internal use.

For more information, visit www.lgh-usa.com or call (800) 878-7305.