LIFT Safety introduces new kneeling mats

LIFT Safety's new line of kneeling mats reduces knee fatigue and joint discomfort.

LIFT Safety has introduced a new line of kneeling mats. Available in multiple sizes, the kneeling mats are made of a medium-density, closed-cell polyurethane foam that provides excellent shock absorption and cushioning for users.

The comfortable mat reduces the knee fatigue and general joint discomfort that often result from kneeling. They also feature an easy carrying handle slot, a waterproof anti-slip finish, a compact footprint and an integrated cup holder on the large model.

For more information, visit www.liftsafety.com or call (888) 724-3005.