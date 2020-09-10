LIFT Safety debuts Palmer Gloves series

LIFT Safety has debuted its Palmer line of work gloves.

LIFT Safety has debuted the Palmer line of work gloves.

The gloves feature a thin, ultra-breathable 13ga seamless nylon spandex construction designed to provide a high degree of dexterity and grip, making the Palmer series ideal for small parts assembly.

The microfoam nitrile coating of the Palmer glove series offers superior grip in wet or oily conditions, and there are multiple styles to suit any preference. Also available in the Palmer series are a nitrile coating with raised dots for enhanced grip, latex crinkle-dipped palm, and a microfoam winter version for superior warmth and comfort.

For more information, visit www.liftsafety.com or call (888) 724-3005.