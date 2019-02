The new Layher System Handrail for public access.

Layher Scaffolding now offers a complete solution for public access stairways combining innovative scaffolding with a new handrail system and step covers for confident ascent and descent. Lightweight components allow for quick and easy assembly with Allround® connection technology and compatibility that saves time and effort.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.