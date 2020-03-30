Layher showcases new Flexbeam at World of Concrete

Industry professionals check out the Layher display featuring Flexbeam at World of Concrete.

Layher recently showcased the new Layher Flexbeam at the World of Concrete Convention. The FlexBeam is a 280-millimeter-deep rectangular hollow aluminum beam designed for suspension and support applications. The components include a suspension system for bridge or floor slab soffit access. A selection of adaptors allow the connection of Layher Allround scaffolding either above or below the FlexBeam.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.