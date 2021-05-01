Layher debuts LayPLAN SUITE

The LayPLAN SUITE digital model alongside a real-world application.

Layher recently introduced LayPLAN SUITE, a set of tools to take advantage of the digital possibilities inherent in everyday scaffolding work. This set of applications utilizes 3-D modeling, known as Scaffold Information Modeling, to meet the specific requirements of industrial scaffolding construction. It allows users to plan, assemble and manage temporary scaffolding structures more efficiently, with access to Building Information Modeling for users.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.