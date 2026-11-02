KBC, a Yokogawa company, releases Petro-SIM 7.7 with AI and machine learning modeling

KBC, a Yokogawa company, launched Petro-SIM 7.7, the latest version of its process simulation platform for the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

The release introduces AI and machine learning hybrid modeling capabilities that combine rigorous first-principles models with data-driven techniques for improved accuracy.

Petro-SIM 7.7’s hybrid modeling framework lets users integrate plant data directly into simulations, enabling models to self-correct against real-world operating conditions. KBC said the approach improves predictions for complex refinery and chemical processes where traditional modeling methods face limitations, particularly in units with highly variable feedstocks or operating conditions.

For more information, visit kbc.global.