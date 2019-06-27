ITI adds NCCCO Lattice Boom Practical Exam dates in Houston

In response to popular demand, several additional National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) Lattice Boom Practical Exam dates have been added to the Industrial Training International (ITI) Houston Training Center for 2019.

Candidates perform the hands-on practical portion of the Mobile Crane Operator Certification process only. Practical exams for this option are provided based on the candidate's category selection for a lattice boom. NCCCO has structured the practical exam so a seasoned/skilled operator with a minimum of 100 hours of seat time should be successful.

Added dates include: Monday, July 8; Friday, Sept. 6; Wednesday, Oct. 9; Friday, Nov. 15; and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Each exam is $950.

For more information, visit www.iti. com/contact or call (800) 727-6355.

