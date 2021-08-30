ION Science's Cub 11.7 offers protection against VOCs

ION Science Inc.'s Cub 11.7 eV personal device offers a new level of enhanced, reliable protection against VOCs. The Cub 11.7 eV personal device is the latest addition to ION Science's world-leading range of gas and leak detection products.

As the first 11.7 personal detection solution from ION Science, the Cub 11.7 offers all the features a customer would expect from the market leader. This includes resistance to humidity and moisture, viability in temperatures from 32-131 degrees Fahrenheit and intrinsic safety even in explosive environments. Its lightweight design at only 111 grams makes it comfortable for wearers, and its small size doesn't impede movement or work.

It is possible to now detect more gases than previously monitored in personal equipment, going beyond the preceding 10.6 model in protecting worker health, including methylene chloride; formaldehyde; acrylonitrile; chloroform; 1, 1, 1, 2-tetrachloroethane; and 1, 1, 2- trichloroethane, to name a few additional gases.

For more information, visit www.ionscience.com/usa or call (877) 864-7710.