ION Science introduces Hydrosteel

ION Science's Hydrosteel.

Hydrosteel from ION Science is the world's first multipoint hydrogen flux corrosion monitor for easy, reliable measuring of flux in extreme environments.

Providing a broad flux range with a 90-second response, Hydrosteel comprises four separate sample lines, ensuring complete confidence in measurement integrity.

Handheld and easy-to-use, Hydrosteel integrates a large roaming or short roaming probe with reliable attachment and wide temperature tolerance, while incorporating a ruggedized field analyzer with program operation and data monitoring capability.

ATEX-certified and intrinsically safe, Hydrosteel is designed to serve the diverse applications of flux monitoring.

ION Science will showcase the Hydrosteel at the Corrosion Conference & Expo in Houston March 15-19, 2020. Visit booth no. 422 for a live demo.

For more information, visit www.ionscience-usa.com or call (877) 864-7710.