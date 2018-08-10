inoLECT releases i90™ remote racking device

inoLECT's i90™ remote racking device.

inoLECT has released its latest product in the inoRAC™ Remote Racking line: the i90™. This lightweight, easily installed accessory allows the remote racking unit to connect and disconnect a contactor from an energized bus remotely and from outside the arc flash boundary.

The process of "throwing" these switch-style levers involves serious hazards similar to those of racking circuit breakers. Operators are at risk of severe injury or death.

Utilizing the i90 device with the advanced technology of an inoRAC eliminates these risks for personnel and provides optimal equipment protection. No switchgear modifications are required, and users can quickly install, use and uninstall the accessory to move to the next breaker or motor starter. Multiple versions are available for compatibility across most major manufacturers' medium-voltage contactors and other electrical equipment.

For more information, visit www. inolect.com or call (225) 751-7535.