InEight adds interval planning to capital project software

InEight has reintroduced its capital project planning software as InEight Schedule, formerly known as Basis. The software adds interval planning capabilities for superintendents and foremen, integrating front-end and field execution planning in a single application. The interface's easy-to-use workforce planning functionality makes future project plans more realistic and achievable.

Schedule's users spend up to 40-percent less time building plans and up to 75-percent less time gathering feedback.

"One benefit of having long- and short-term planning in a single tool is increased visibility," said Dr. Dan Patterson, chief design officer at InEight. "With Schedule, project teams can quickly collaborate to resolve issues such as productivity slowdowns that can impact the project timeline."

For more information, visit www.ineight.com or call (866) 225-9570.