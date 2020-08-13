Industrial Scientific, MES win state emergency response contract

PITTSBURGH -- Industrial Scientific and Municipal Emergency Services (MES), the largest U.S. supplier of PPE for first responders, have secured a $500,000 contract to provide a large state's Emergency Management Regional Response Teams with a complete gas detection and connected safety solution. The new Industrial Scientific solution will replace outdated and ill-performing equipment, improving safety for first responders and the general public.

Industrial Scientific Radius® BZ1 Area Monitors, Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitors, iNet® Now Live Monitoring and other equipment were selected to give emergency response teams enhanced visibility into gas hazards, both locally on nearby devices and remotely from a command center. With multiple connectivity channels, emergency response teams retain instant visibility into gas hazards, even if a catastrophic event disrupts communication.

For more information, visit www.indsci.com/fire or call (412) 788-4353.