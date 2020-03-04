Industrial Scientific introduces Wi-Fi battery for Ventis® Pro5

Industrial Scientific's new Wi-Fi battery for the Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitor.

Industrial Scientific has expanded its connected safety portfolio to include a new Wi-Fi battery for the Ventis® Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitor for customers in the U.S. and Canada. The new battery uses standard Wi-Fi networks to instantly transmit data directly to cloud-based iNet® Now software, providing real-time alerts and visibility in gas hazard, panic and man-down situations. With data transmitted instantly to iNet Now, safety managers can receive real-time alerts when a worker is in distress and quickly access the data they need to keep workers safe and make smart decisions in the moment.

The new Wi-Fi battery will run 16 hours on a single charge and is compatible with existing chargers and the DSXTM Docking Station. Current Ventis Pro5 customers can easily convert to a Wi-Fi monitor by simply switching the battery pack. The Wi-Fi battery is also available as an option for all new Ventis Pro5 Multi-Gas Monitors.

For more information, visit www.ind sci.com or call (800) DETECTS [338-3287].