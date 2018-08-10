Industrial Scientific introduces Bump-N-Go™ gas cylinders

Industrial Scientific's new Bump-N-Go™ portable gas cylinders.

Industrial Scientific has introduced Bump-N-Go™ portable gas cylinders. Bump-N-Go cylinders are designed to simplify bump testing for mobile workers or those who do not have access to a docking station. The miniature cylinders are only 3.8 inches (97 mm) tall and provide up to 250 bump tests when used with the corresponding pushbutton regulator. The cylinders have a 1-year shelf life and are available for single-gas CO and H2S instruments as well as standard four-gas (CO, H2S, O2, LEL) instruments. Bump-N-Go cylinders can be purchased individually or in a six-pack.

"We are pleased to offer this highly portable bump testing solution," said Michelle Hammons, product manager, instrumentation at Industrial Scientific. "Now people don't need to choose between transporting large bottles of gas or not bump testing at all."

For more information, visit www.ind sci.com/bump-n-go or call (800) 338-3287.