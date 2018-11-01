Hudson doubles standard warranty period on Tuf-Lite® fan assemblies

Hudson Products, a subsidiary of Chart Energy & Chemicals Inc., has doubled the standard warranty period of its U.S.-manufactured Tuf-Lite® axial fans from 18 to 36 months.

The Tuf-Lite brand is synonymous with superior cooling performance across multiple industries, including power generation, refining, oil and gas transmission, and natural gas liquefaction. Furthermore, Hudson is the only manufacturer to offer its own high-efficiency fans in fiberglass-reinforced plastic.

Computational fluid dynamics and finite element analysis are utilized during the design phase to deliver the optimum aerodynamic solution for energy efficiency and structural strength.

