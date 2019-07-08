Hitachi expands LAB-X5000

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science Corporation (Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science), a Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (TSE: 8036) wholly owned subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and sales of analysis and measuring instruments, today expands the analytical capabilities of the established LAB-X5000 XRF elemental analyser to include a new helium purge option for the more demanding applications in the minerals, cement and lube oil blending industries.

The Hitachi Hitch-Tech benchtop XRF elemental analysis range has successfully helped thousands of businesses around the world test a range of materials in the petroleum, paper, chemicals, minerals and cement sectors for over 40 years.

An integral part of quality and process control routines, the LAB-X5000 helps ensure raw materials and finished products meet their required specifications. The new low-consumption helium purge option provides greater flexibility and enhanced sensitivity for more challenging analyses, such as measuring low levels of magnesium in lube oil.

Additionally, with this new option, the LAB-X complies with ASTM D7751 (Standard Test Method for Determination of Additive Elements in Lubricating Oils by EDXRF Analysis) and is a perfect quality and process control tool in cement plants for raw materials, clinker and finished cement. When helium is not needed, the LAB-X automatically corrects the effect of atmospheric variations on X-ray results, ensuring repeatable results whatever the conditions.

Christelle Petiot, Hitachi Product Business Development Manager, said: “By adding a new helium purge option, the LAB-X5000’s analytical capabilities make it very best its class, delivering superior performance across a wide range of applications. By combining ruggedness, simplicity and outstanding analytical capability, the LAB-X is the perfect tool in a laboratory or next to the production line for quality control for every shift, every test, every time.”

