Heritage offers COVID-19 disinfection, PPE disposal services

If your business is looking to proactively disinfect on a regular basis, Heritage Environmental Services now provides ongoing disinfection services to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Heritage Environmental Services now offers routine disinfection services.

The routine disinfection program can be customized to meet your facility's needs by offering weekly or biweekly disinfecting of offices, industrial facilities, warehouses and common areas. Teams can fog/spray general areas as well as hand-wipe hightouch areas. Heritage uses List N disinfectants, meeting EPA's criteria for use against COVID-19.

Heritage has also developed a program to ensure safe, secure transportation and disposal of PPE. The Preventative PPE Disposal Program diverts this waste stream from the landfill to an energy recovery facility to be thermally destroyed. This ensures safe and compliant destruction while creating energy and decreasing the amount of material in landfills.

For more information, visit www.heritage-enviro.com/coronavirus or call (877) 436-8778.