HEMCO's HEPA Filter Packs

HEPA filter packs effectively collect particulate contaminants from the exhaust air stream. HEPA filters are 99.999% effective at removing particulate .3 micron and larger. The filter pack housing features a hinged access door with gaskets and spring latches for convenient filter change. Inlet and outlet plenums with duct connection collars are installed. The HEPA filter pack can also be paired with a carbon filter pack to remove chemical fumes and odors. Note: HEMCO recommends a minihelic or magnehelic gauge to monitor the airflow differential across the filter. The static pressure indicated would alert when to change filter. We recommend ordering a back-up replacement filter.

