HEMCO Modular Clean Rooms

Clean Rooms are built to your exact size and design requirements. From ISO 6 to ISO 8, clean rooms can feature a single pass or re-circulating airflow system. Clean Rooms feature a modular design that allows the room to be easily installed, disassembled, moved and reassembled. A wide selection of options such as airlocks, temperature controls, doors, windows, electrical and furniture are available.

× Expand Modular Clean Room Image.indd

Visit HEMCO at www.HEMCOcorp.com/cleanroom.html or call (800) 779-4362