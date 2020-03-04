Harrington Hoists releases additional capacities in hoist line

ROBERT J POLETT Harrington Hoists Inc.'s 10-ton RY Electric Wire Rope.

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently released two new capacities, 7.5 ton and 10 ton, in its RY Electric Wire Rope hoist line. Designed for safety, reliability and performance, these ultra-low headroom trolley hoists have an H4 duty rating for high-demand applications, and standard configurations are certified and listed to UL 1340 "Standard for Hoists" and CSA 22.2 No. 33.

These hoists come standard with dual-speed, variable-frequency drive control on both hoist and trolley for optimum speed adjustability. Also standard is a no-load, high-speed function that allows hoist operation at 1.5 times the standard high speed with a load less than 25 percent of rated capacity.

For more information, visit www.har ringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.