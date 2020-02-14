Harrington Hoists introduces TCL Series lube-free air hoists

ROBERT J POLETT

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently introduced its new TCL Series lube-free air hoists. These hoists operate without air supply lubrication, which leaves the surrounding environment free of oil mist from the air exhaust, and are recommended for the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Standard features include a spring-loaded multivane motor design for fine feathering control, adjustable lifting and lowering speeds, and an external speed adjustment screw that does not require tools to set specific speeds. The hoists are extremely compact and are equipped with a heavy-duty disc motor brake system for reliable load support.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.