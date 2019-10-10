Harrington Hoists introduces Telescoping Pivot Fork Truck Boom

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently introduced its HTBP Telescoping Pivot Fork Truck Boom. This fork truck attachment is used to lift and carry loads via a telescopic pivot boom equipped with a locking pin that allows users to select multiple hook positions.

The Harrington HTBP Telescoping Pivot Fork Truck Boom is supplied with a restraining chain with a grab hook and a pair of standard heavy-duty swivel hooks or fixed hooks. This attachment is available in capacities of 3,000-8,000 pounds at 3-6 feet minimum and 1,500-3,100 pounds at 12 feet maximum, with a vertical pivot height of 6 feet and 4 inches. Additional sizes and capacities are also available.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (717) 665-2000.

