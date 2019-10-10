Harrington Hoists introduces Telescoping Pivot Fork Truck Boom

ROBERT J POLETT

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently introduced its HTBP Telescoping Pivot Fork Truck Boom. This fork truck attachment is used to lift and carry loads via a telescopic pivot boom equipped with a locking pin that allows users to select multiple hook positions.

The Harrington HTBP Telescoping Pivot Fork Truck Boom is supplied with a restraining chain with a grab hook and a pair of standard heavy-duty swivel hooks or fixed hooks. This attachment is available in capacities of 3,000-8,000 pounds at 3-6 feet minimum and 1,500-3,100 pounds at 12 feet maximum, with a vertical pivot height of 6 feet and 4 inches. Additional sizes and capacities are also available.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (717) 665-2000.