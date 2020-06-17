Harrington Hoists introduces HSDLB lifting beam

Harrington Hoist Inc.'s HSDLB standard-duty lifting beam.

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently introduced its HSDLB standard-duty lifting beam designed for low-headroom applications. The HSDLB model is available from half-ton through 40-ton capacities with outside spreads from 3 feet to 30 feet. Additional sizes and capacities are also available.

To minimize wear, the HSDLB model features a precision-machined bail for a secure connection between the saddle of the hook and the upper radius of the bail. Three standard lift points for load adjustment are included, and it is supplied with a pair of heavy-duty swivel hooks. Additional lift points and hardware are available as options. It also has a specified fatigue life of 100,001-500,000 load cycles, and all HSDLB lifting beams are proof-tested to 125-percent capacity.

For more information, visit www.harringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.