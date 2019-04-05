Harrington Hoists Inc. issues Model HSDSB spreader beam

Harrington Hoist's new HSDSB Standard Duty Spreader Beam.

Harrington Hoists Inc. recently introduced its HSDSB Standard Duty Spreader Beam, which can be used where headroom is not limited, such as in outdoor construction applications. It is available in 2- through 40-ton capacities with outside spreads from 4 to 24 feet.

The HSDSB is engineered and manufactured to ASME B30.20 & BTH-1 Design Category B Service Class 2 and has a specified fatigue life of 100,001 to 500,000 load cycles. All HSDSB Standard Duty Spreader Beams are proof-tested to 125-percent capacity.

For more information, visit www. harringtonhoists.com or call (800) 233-3010.