Hammelmann U.S. named distributor of 'Peinemann Powered By Terydon'

Hammelmann recently became the latest representative in North America of "Peinemann Powered By Terydon." Hammelmann now supports and sells the industry-leading tube bundle cleaning applications for a 100-percent fully automated "Smart Clean," combining the Peinemann Hose Feeding Devices with the Terydon Lunch Box wireless tablet technology. Hammelmann will now offer Gulf Coast rental opportunities of Peinemann hose-feeding devices to pair with the superior line of high-pressure pumps. Hammelmann also completes this turnkey solution with its Air Switch technology, which engages the pump at the touchscreen tablet control. This eliminates the need for a dump valve and pressure drop to the nozzle(s), as well as limits the slips/trips/falls risk of water dumping on the ground.

For more information, visit www.hammelmann.de/us or contact a Hammelmann representative at (281) 842-9450.