Guardian launches HTL Lifeline for fall protection

Guardian Fall Protection, a Pure Safety Group (PSG) company, has unveiled its new HTL Horizontal Lifeline (HLL) for use in fall protection systems. The horizontal anchorage accommodates two workers in fall arrest at 30-, 60- and 100-foot lengths.

The HLL is ultra-lightweight and extremely durable. Due to the double-braided polyester rope functioning as the shock absorber, no inline shock absorber is required.

The HTL kit includes the rope, tensioner, two O-rings, two double-locking carabiners, two 6-foot cross-arm straps, and a convenient carrying and storage bag.

The capacity of the Guardian HTL HLL is 130-310 pounds per worker. This product meets OSHA 1926 Subpart M and OSHA 1910 requirements and is assembled in the U.S.

