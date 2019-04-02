Guardian Fall Protection Series 3, 5 harnesses keep workers safe

Pure Safety Group recently unveiled two new products to complete its series lineup of three Guardian Fall Protection safety harnesses. All harnesses meet OSHA standards, exceed ANSI standards and are pending Canadian Standards Association certification.

Pure Safety group's Guardian Fall Protection S5 safety harness.

The Series 3 and Series 5 full-body fall protection harnesses are used for personal fall arrest, work positioning, restraint and rescue/confined space applications. Both feature a captivated chest strap that prevents improper adjustment and accidental slippage, rubber web ends that fold over and protect the harnesses against damage, and dual lanyard keepers for safe storage of unused lanyard legs. Both have a loop for easily connecting to a dual self-retracting lifeline (SRL) connector, freeing up the D-ring for other attachments, and an optional heavy-duty waist pad and belt to accommodate tools. Capacity for the harnesses is 130-420 pounds.

For more information, visit www.puresafetygroup.com or call (800) 466-6385.