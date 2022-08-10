Proco Products, Inc. is the premier expansion joint supplier for offshore oil rig applications.

Proco offers the most complete selection of expansion joints for use in applications such as HVAC chiller systems, mud pump operations, mud tank operations, etc. Proco’s products are manufactured in accordance with ASTM F1123-87 and are Coast Guard approved. For requirements where ABS is required, products can also be offered that meet this standard.

When choosing the correct equipment for mud pumps, shale shakers or frac tanks, Proco’s Series 240/242 Molded Spherical joints are an excellent choice. Available elastomers for the Series 240/242 would include neoprene tube and cover for fresh/salt water systems, neoprene tube and cover for HVAC chiller systems, nitrile tube and neoprene cover for hot water systems where glycols are present, nitrile tube and neoprene cover for diesel based mud operations and PTFE tube and neoprene cover for operations where Zinc Bromides may be present.

When designing a piping system where flexible expansion joints are needed, Proco also offers an online CAD library powered by 3DX Media. 3DX Media is a free online 2D/3D CAD modeling program that allows engineers to download Proco’s expansion joint models into various formats and will provide all pertinent information for design. Click here for more details on this service from Proco Products, Inc.

Proco carries the most complete inventory of expansion joints for offshore oil rig applications.

Please email sales@procoproducts.com for technical assistance or visit www.procoproducts.com for catalog information.