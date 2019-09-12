Exloc introduces new universal wireless technology

Exloc Instruments Inc.'s new iWAP XN3.

Exloc Instruments Inc. recently introduced the brand new iWAP XN3 universal wireless technology enclosure range from Extronics.

The iWAP XN3 allows users to deploy the latest wireless technology in Class 1 Division 2 hazardous locations. The range includes four enclosure sizes, each designed to optimize the deployment of different types of wireless technology, including Internet of Things gateways, Wi-Fi access points and RFID readers. Through the application of innovative explosion-protection techniques, the range utilizes lightweight, extruded aluminum enclosures, making installation much easier than alternative explosion- proof cast enclosures. Enable the digital transformation of your site with the new iWAP XN3.

For more information, visit www.exloc.com, email sales@exloc.com or call (281) 978-2040