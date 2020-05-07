Exloc introduces new intrinsically safe smartphone

Exloc Instruments Inc. recently released the highly innovative IS530.1, a rugged, intrinsically safe smartphone running the Android 9.0 operating system. Certified domestically for use in Class I Division 1 (CID1) hazardous areas, it is also ATEX/ IECEX certified for Zone 1 areas, allowing customers to standardize their global deployments.

To complement the stringent CID1 and Zone 1 certifications, the smartphone is also available as the IS530.2 for Class I Division 2 and Zone 2/22 hazardous areas. Additionally, Exloc has worked diligently with some of the leading U.S. cellular carriers to ensure the phone is fully approved to operate within their cellular networks, providing the necessary assurance to customers that they will realize the full value of their investments. With the convergence of technologies currently emerging in the process industries, the IS530.1 is designed to enable the adoption of Industry 4.0 and IoT deployments with a cutting-edge specification: Equipped with BluetoothÂ® 5.0, a multifunctional i.safe Mobile interface, huge 64-GB internal memory and the highest-resolution camera in its class (13-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front camera), it enables users to deploy it without compromise in harsh environments.

For more information or to request a demonstration device, visit www.exloc.com, call (281) 978-2040 or email sales@exloc.com.